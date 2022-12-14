Youngsters from a vandalism-plagued primary school have made a heartfelt plea to the culprits to stop. Upset staff at Whitchurch Primary School say their outdoor ‘classrooms’ are becoming no-go zones for the pupils after drugs paraphenalia was found on the premises, broken glass was strewn over parts of the grounds and attempts were made to set fires in the area.
Communities in the Okehampton area are continuing to band together to help reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town and surrounding areas despite difficulties caused by covid.
Outgoing Tavistock mayor Andy Hutton has admitted that Tavistock’s council needs a shake up with an injection of new members from a younger generation. He said he would give up his council seat if a 40-year-old wanted to take his place.
Rail minister Wendy Morton boarded the train to Okehampton as the town’s bright future as part of the national rail network is secured with the doubling of the current service.
The mum behind an astonishing charity event which straddled two continents today thanked residents for their part in making it a resounding success. Debbie Hollinson wanted to raise money for mental health charity Papyrus following the death of her 17-year-old daughter Darcy, who took her own life just over a year ago.
Okehampton school bosses have called in an expert over fears that nursery and reception children are behind in their speech and language understanding following covid lockdowns.
West Devon and Torridge MP Sir Geoffrey Cox has disassociated himself from any involvement with British Virgin Islands premier Andrew Fahrie, who is facing drug smuggling and money laundering accusations following his arrest in Miami.
West Devon Borough Councillor Barry Ratcliffe has called for more to be done to provide affordable houses for young people in West Devon. He raised the housing crisis as a priority and urged residents in his Exbourne ward to help.
Train company Great Western Railway has pledged action over train cancellations between Bere Alston and Plymouth, after being told by locals that the Tamar Valley Line was ‘not just a branch line but a lifeline.’
Okehampton’s new Community Fridge is now open at the Ockment Centre for Okehampton residents and businesses to donate their good, though unwanted, food and reduce waste.
Borough council chiefs have told fed up residents every attempt is being made to sort out missing rubbish collections - by calling in more staff through ‘head-hunting agencies.’
Traffic pollution on West Devon’s minor roads is soaring to alarming levels, a council report has revealed. The report, prepared in connection with a planning application for a business at Whiddon Down, near Okehampton, says levels of traffic emissions on ‘smaller’ roads have increased by 30 percent in the past 17 years.
Okehampton Town Councillor Bob Tolley said he was ‘most flattered and honoured’ by councillors’ support as he was re-elected as Okehampton’s mayor.
Hatherleigh Fire Station is so short of crew, the station has sometimes been unable to respond to shouts, it has been revealed.
Officers from the Tavistock and Okehampton neighbourhood police team seized drugs in a raid on a property in Tavistock after being issued with a warrant to search the address. Several items were seized from the property during the search, including: a quantity of Class B, a machete, another bladed article, mobile phones, money, scales, a bong and green herbal matter.
Citizens Advice branches across West Devon have reported that they have lost 50 percent of their volunteers since the start of the pandemic. West Devon’s support charity has said that it is in need of new volunteers as the cost of living crisis continues to eat away at people’s pockets.
Staff from Okehampton Primary School took a deep breath and abseiled from the Meldon Viaduct raising £870 for the school’s PTFA coffers. It followed an abseil the previous week by St James Primary School staff.