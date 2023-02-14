There is also plenty to look forward to for locals and visitors, with themed street food markets, community events and the annual farmers’ market planned. The famous indoor pannier market is also thriving with all but one of the five-day pitches occupied. New five-day pitches include a photography stall, a bag and purse stall and the Tavistock Witches. During the summer a similar event to the popular family Dinosaur Day will be staged and during the summer holiday period the market will be open six-days a week, including Monday, when it is normally closed.