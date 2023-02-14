Bedford Square has proved to be enormously successful with a significant upturn in trading in the past year and this trend is expected to continue for the next 12 months, according to Tavistock Town Council, which manages the site.
There is also plenty to look forward to for locals and visitors, with themed street food markets, community events and the annual farmers’ market planned. The famous indoor pannier market is also thriving with all but one of the five-day pitches occupied. New five-day pitches include a photography stall, a bag and purse stall and the Tavistock Witches. During the summer a similar event to the popular family Dinosaur Day will be staged and during the summer holiday period the market will be open six-days a week, including Monday, when it is normally closed.
The council is due to apply new market table lay-outs to maximise income from the space, while allowing easy use by traders and stallholders. This is to help return to post-covid restrictions.
Plans for the Tavistock Country Garden Show are going well, according to the council.
Most of the show’s stall holders from last year have booked. The Market Hall will include an array of of show gardens. Food, fun and nature will also feature.