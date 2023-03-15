AN ABSTRACT map made out of squares of fabric dyed by local plants will be displayed at the Tamar Trails next month.
The large-scale map is being created by PhD textiles student and plant dye artist, Sam Aspden who wishes to explore the heritage of the Tamar Valley through this art installation. Each square making up the map will tell a story about the heritage and history of the area around the Tamar Trails, Gulworthy.
Sam was inspired to create this map as part of her PhD exploring the connection between plants and the different colours they produce in relation to the history of the area.
Sam said: ‘During my masters in 2015, I started thinking about whether I could link colour to being outdoors.
‘So my mind turned to plant dyes.
‘I discovered plants from different locations will dye different colours in fabric.’
Sam explored 38 different sites in the South West to use for her project and said that she was overjoyed when the Tamar Valley AONB team got back to her and she got an excuse to explore the delights of the Tamar Valley landscape for the last two years.
As part of her project, Sam ran a workshop this month to encourage the community to get involved and to share their stories of the Tamar Valley.
‘The workshop was great’, said Sam.
‘It went really well and I had some lovely feedback.
‘The people that came along foraged the plants and dyed the fabric themselves and the squares they have made will go in the map.’
Some of the local plants that the group foraged in a sustainable way included silver birch, beech nuts, buddleia, and other hedgerow and common plants.
Each plant will represent a different area on the Tamar Trails History Map, with each square featuring a QR code along with a title and some information which will link to the heritage of the area.
The map will not only follow an abstract walkable route that starts at the Tamar Trails following the Wheal Josiah loop, but Sam has hopes that the map will promote the history of the area and generate a connection with the land through colour.
Sam said: ‘The map is about using colour as a metaphor for history, seeing the countryside in different colours.
‘[It is] a completely different way of seeing and connecting to the countryside and making the connection between colour and history.’
If you wish to get involved and help to put the map together, Sam will be running a workshop on April 1 and April 2 at the Tamar Trails from 10am until 1pm.
When finished, The Tamar Trails History Map will be displayed on the main fence in the area outside the Tamar Trails cafe from April 3 until April 16.