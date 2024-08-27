A man was killed after the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision with one other car near Tavistock on Bank Holiday Monday.
Police are today appealing for witnesses to the crash to help them as they investigate the collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Kia Rio at Iron Railings Cross, on an unnamed road near Tavistock at around 12.55pm.
A 46-year-old local man, who was the front seat passenger in the Kia, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Four other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of them, a young child, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Three other people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The emergency services attended the scene, and an investigation has been opened to establish the full circumstances. The road has now been reopened.
A man in his thirties, from Peterborough, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further investigations.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.