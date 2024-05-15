POLICE have arrested a man injured in a gas explosion at a house in the Tamar Valley.
The man, aged 46, who sustained live-changing injuries in the explosion, has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
Police remain at the property in Delaware Road, Drakewalls following a report of a suspected gas explosion on Sunday, May 12 and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.
While searching the property, they found a quantity of suspected explosive materials and chemicals.
Officers are working with national specialists, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, to make these items safe.
Detective Inspector Dan Mckenzie said: “Police and partner agencies remain at the scene dealing safely with this isolated incident and a 100m cordon is in place while we are on site today.
“As a precaution we have advised the residents of a small number of properties to leave their homes while our examinations are ongoing.
“We can be clear that this is not being treated as a terrorism incident and there is no risk to the wider public.
“I’d like to thank the local community who have been supportive and understanding of the increased emergency service presence in the area over the past few days.”