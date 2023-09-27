Shoppers in Tavistock will be given a special incentive to buy local as Magic Tenner Fortnight gets underway on Saturday.
Tavistock is one of 50 towns across the country taking part in The Magic Tenner, a new campaign being run by organisation Totally Locally to encourage people to buy more of their weekly shop in the independent stores close to home.
The campaign is on the same lines as its predecessor, the national Fiver Fest campaign, albeit adjusted to account for inflation amid the cost of living crisis.
Shops and businesses across the town will be collaborating to offer £10 deals to get people out onto the high street, and to give a much needed boost to the local economy. “But that boost is much bigger than just the £10 you spend,’ said local organiser Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID, “because most independent businesses buy from many other local businesses too. So, when you spend £10 with one, it enables them to keep buying from those suppliers. The money goes round and round Tavistock’s local economy. This is really important as it strengthens our high street and helps hundreds of small businesses to thrive, making Tavistock a better place to live, work and visit. Buying online, or at the big national chains and supermarkets has a much smaller effect, as most (or all) of the money leaves the local economy the minute you buy something”.
Alongside the superb £10 offers, shops will be displaying posters showing how many local suppliers they have, to show how supporting one local business supports many.
These businesses can include makers, growers, accountants, electricians, in fact any local suppliers at all – even where the shop owner buys lunch! The ‘money-go-round’ is what makes Tavistock thrive. “And who doesn’t want a thriving town?” said Janna.
This circular effect is backed up by The New Economics Foundation, whose study found that £10 spent in a local independent business means up to £50 goes back into the local economy due to it being re-spent over and over.
Totally Locally founder, Chris Sands, said “We are always blown away by the response from indie businesses to our campaigns, and the reports of increased footfall and sales at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is hitting many people.
So, the Magic Tenner event is a good way for shops to support their communities by offering great deals, and for the community to support those shops that make our towns better places. It really is a win-win situation!”