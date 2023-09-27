Shops and businesses across the town will be collaborating to offer £10 deals to get people out onto the high street, and to give a much needed boost to the local economy. “But that boost is much bigger than just the £10 you spend,’ said local organiser Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID, “because most independent businesses buy from many other local businesses too. So, when you spend £10 with one, it enables them to keep buying from those suppliers. The money goes round and round Tavistock’s local economy. This is really important as it strengthens our high street and helps hundreds of small businesses to thrive, making Tavistock a better place to live, work and visit. Buying online, or at the big national chains and supermarkets has a much smaller effect, as most (or all) of the money leaves the local economy the minute you buy something”.