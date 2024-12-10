The Festival of Nativity Scenes at St John’s Church in Horrabridge is now in full swing.
The church is looking amazing with some 25 exhibits of the the Nativity on the theme of ‘Love’.
The creative imagination of many of the village organisations is shown at its best in this beautiful setting. Add in delicious homemade cakes and delightful organ music and visitors can be assured of a peaceful and relaxing time.
The church is open every day from 2pm–6pm and the festival closes on Sunday, December 15.
'Love' is the theme of the festival (Submitted)
Hours of work have gone into the exhibits (Submitted)