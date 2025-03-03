A lorry hit scaffolding outside a pub on the junction of Whitchurch Road with Pixon Lane in Tavistock early this morning, dislodging power lines.
As these pictures show, the cabin of the articulated lorry had to be detached outside the Market Inn to allow for the recovery operation.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 7.30am to Whitchurch Road, following a report that a lorry had collided with some scaffolding on a building.
“Some wires have also been hit and Western Power are attending.
“Highways are closing the road so that the scene can be safely assessed.”
Cabin of the lorry had to be detached to allow for recovery (Barry Smith)
The scene outside the Market Inn – the collision dislodged power lines. (Barry Smith)
The scene outside the Market Inn (Barry Smith)