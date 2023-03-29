The Lord Lieutenant David Fursdon said: ‘Tonight has been a wonderful example of what voluntary effort can do. There’s a lot of grim news around yet there are people keeping things going right around the county, this peninsuala is no exception and this really is driven by voluntary effort. I do some things which are quite tough, dealing with people who have been through very difficult times but I’m also able to say to people when they ask me about this role that I do come across people doing wonderful things for their communities and the opportunity to thank them on behalf of the King is one of the real privileges of the role of Lord Lieutenant.