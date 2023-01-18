The club, known as the Lambs issued a statement on Monday confirming that after 13 years at the club, Josh Robins has made the decision to depart the club.
The club spokesman said: ‘Josh has been a fantastic servant to the club who has played a huge part in our recent rise up the football pyramid.,
Josh, a postman, stressed his decision was purely personal and was leaving on the happiest of terms with the club.
He said his departure was due to a reduced appetite for football, which was due to a combination of not getting regular first team matches and more longer away game trips. He also needed to spend more time with his young family.
The club added: ‘Everyone at the club would like to thank Josh for his efforts and wish him all the best in the next part of his football journey.
‘Everyone at Tavistock is saddened to hear Josh’s decisions, but understands his reasons and we wish him every success with his next move. We would also like to remind Josh and his family that they will always be welcome at Langsford Park.’
Josh, 29, said it was with a ‘very heavy heart’ he is leaving
and he will remain signed on with the club in case of emergencies.
He first signed for the Lambs as a 16-year-old and has been virtually ever-present as the club have gone from being a South West Peninsula League outfit to the top half of the Southern League Division One South under the management of Stuart Henderson.
This season, though, Robins has been in and out of the first team.
He said: ‘I leave with a very heavy heart, but I wish all the boys all the very best in what they do and hopefully they can succeed and do what we set out to do at the start of the season.
‘Stu (Henderson) as well - there are absolutely no bad feelings at all – this is purely a personal reason. I felt myself falling out of love with football and wasn’t enjoying it.’
The former Bere Alston player said: ‘All good things come to an end and I feel now, this is the right time for me personally to take a step back, go and find my love for football again and start a new beginning somewhere else.’
