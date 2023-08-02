The horse-friendly park is limited to permit holders who can bring their horses in boxes or trailers to the site. Here they know they have the space to park and to prepare their horses before rides, and clean them down afterwards, without getting in the way of the general public. This horse car park also reduces the need for horses to be ridden on unsafe roads since the Tamar Trails has miles of safe, off-road tracks. Permits can be purchase from Fleur for £50 per annum via the Tamar Trails Happy Hackers Facebook page.