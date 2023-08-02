A HORSE lover has completed an emotional long-distance ride with the help of supporters in aid of a charity which makes life in the saddle safer.
Fleur Forer and her steed Taz have been supported by other riders who have joined her in guided tours round the Tavistock Woodland Estate.
She took part in the British Horse Society (BHS) Rideathon throughout July which is a sponsored 100-mile ride in the saddle.
The money goes towards the BHS fund which pays for projects throughout the country to make horse riding safer.
Fleur, of Tuell Down, has raised over £800 and has done so in memory of her father, Dudley Paul Hutton-Dunton, who died in May this year.
She said: “I’m really pleased at what I’ve achieved, and it was given added emotional meaning for me by doing it in memory of my father, who was also a horse lover. The BHS has a fund which goes towards all aspects of improving access and making riders safe on roads, bridleways, trails and permissive paths. It’s obviously a cause very close to my heart.”
Fleur opened one of the few specially built car parks in the South West for horse and riders in the Tavistock Woodland Estate in June.
The horse-friendly park is limited to permit holders who can bring their horses in boxes or trailers to the site. Here they know they have the space to park and to prepare their horses before rides, and clean them down afterwards, without getting in the way of the general public. This horse car park also reduces the need for horses to be ridden on unsafe roads since the Tamar Trails has miles of safe, off-road tracks. Permits can be purchase from Fleur for £50 per annum via the Tamar Trails Happy Hackers Facebook page.
This dedicated and secure facility was only possible with the co-operation of the landowners of Tavistock Woodland Estate in the historic Devon Consols mining area, a grant from the BHS safety fund, and a generous donation of scalpings from Hingston Quarry. Professional signage was donated by Sarh Currell of Zebra Designs.
Fleur said: “For me this is payback time for the BHS grant. They were very generous with providing funding for the fencing, resurfacing and the mounting block. At some time soon I’d like to ask for some more help for making the riding route to Morwelham Quay safer.”
Fleur took 18 outings to complete her 100 mile-rideathon which went well until Taz stumbled and lost his footing ride. He recovered quickly and stood up without injury to horse or rider. She said: “The real star of the rideathon has been Taz. He’s been so well-behaved and up for all the rides.
“He likes company and that’s why my friends joined me, I gave guided ride tours of the Tamar Trails for a donation. Taz has been treated well, with heat light treatment for any aches and pains and back massages.”
Fleur thanked these riders for their support: Belle Boyle aged 12, Hettie Medd aged 13, Kerry and daughter Jasmin, Kate and daughter Courtney, Maria, David Ponting, Alida, Jo, Sandra Buttery, Rebecca and Mollie Woodcock 80.