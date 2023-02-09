TWO YEARS after a village primary school recruited Lola the dog, aged three, she is still making friends and supporting pupils.
Liz Davy, Lewtrenchard School headteacher, brought Lola to her school to aid children returning to classes after covid lockdowns.
She said: ‘Children were quite anxious and many needed extra support when coming back after spending so much time at home.
‘Lola also helps some open up to her, when they wouldn’t talk to teachers. She lifts morale and has improved attendance.’
Children also learn life skills like responsibility, through feeding Lola, and kindness and behaviour by respecting her feelings.
Mya, 11, said: ‘It makes me very happy to see Lola every day at school. If I’m feeling down, then she really cheers me up. She behaves in a funny way and makes me laugh when she runs around the school.
‘She does what we call her 'Army crawl', along the floor — she goes flat on the floor and crawls along as if secretly.’