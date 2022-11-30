‘Winning the OWPG’s Award for Best Outdoor Book 2022 was a complete and utter thrill, I must confess. To be recognised in the industry and by my esteemed peers means so much to me. I was no less surprised when I was announced as winning the award for Best Photography Portfolio for my monochrome photographs of Dartmoor! Two awards in one evening; two disciplines and recognition for the amalgamation of both creativity and scholastic endeavour. It was an absolute delight.’