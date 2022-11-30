A TAVISTOCK local photographer and publisher, Josephine Collingwood has won two prestigious awards from the Outdoor Writers and Photographers Guild.
OWPG’s 2022 Award for Photography was granted for Josephine’s images of Dartmoor. The photographs in the portfolio are black and white, which the judges said, ‘lent it a striking quality’. More images of the moor can be found in Josephine’s book, Dartmoor Tors Compendium.
Josephine also won The Outdoor Book Award for Geology of Dartmoor: An Introduction to Dartmoor Through Deep Time; its Geology, Tor Formation and Mineralogy. The judges said the book ‘is beautifully designed and packed full of explanatory diagrams and good photographs. A complex subject made nicely accessible without any dumbing down.’
Josephine said: ‘Writing a book about the geology of Dartmoor was an inevitable result of my deep love for both Dartmoor National Park and earth science, both of which can be traced back to childhood.
‘The book takes the reader on a journey through deep time from Dartmoor’s earliest geological history to the present day and I wanted to present the information beautifully and in such a way as to appeal to all levels of scientific background.
‘Winning the OWPG’s Award for Best Outdoor Book 2022 was a complete and utter thrill, I must confess. To be recognised in the industry and by my esteemed peers means so much to me. I was no less surprised when I was announced as winning the award for Best Photography Portfolio for my monochrome photographs of Dartmoor! Two awards in one evening; two disciplines and recognition for the amalgamation of both creativity and scholastic endeavour. It was an absolute delight.’