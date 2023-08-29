A CALLINGTON show is stepping into the digital age to keep up with changes in how the community hear about events.
The move is considered needed as shops in the high street continue to close with the local event relying on such shops to boost awareness and attract entries.
The Callington Arts and Produce Show is an annual show that showcases food, flowers, art and more in the Tamar Valley. The show is set to return on Saturday, September 16, at Callington Town Hall from 2-4.30pm, with an official opening by the portreeve at 2.15pm.
This year, the show’s organisers are in the process of designing a new website in the hope of engaging a wider audience and the town’s younger population.
This comes as the Town Forum has also created a fresh new website, What’s On Callington, providing a one-stop-shop with a directory of businesses and events taking place in the town.
The new Callington Show website (also set up by the Town Forum) will provide information on the annual show along with others taking place in the town and surrounding areas to engage the local community.
Moreover, the site will feature online masterclasses such as how to present your vegetables, recipes and more.
Hilary Mackay, town forum treasurer is helping the show team to become more digitally adept in the hopes that the traditional show isn’t lost and other members of the community step in to offer help, in particular younger people.
Hilary said: “The show is so important for the community getting together and encouraging creativity.
“When you have a small village you tend to have a closer knit community for shows, but when you have a town it's harder to reach everybody and engage with everyone.
“So without advertising digitally they are missing a huge amount of potential audience.”
Hilary explained that in previous years, shops in Callington would hold the schedules for the show for people to pick up, using word of mouth to advertise the event.
However, the high street’s continuing loss of shops is having a knock-on affect and the organisers have been forced to resultantly adapt.
“A shop in the town — Victoria Eyton — has always been a drop off and pick up point for the community for different events and promotion,” said Hilary.
“They’re always the first shop to volunteer to host any leaflets etc.”
Sadly, due to new parking charges reducing footfall, this shop is yet another set to close its doors next month.
Hilary continued: “People calling into shops, having a chat and picking up a brochure — that’s dying. It is a real shame and it has cut off the show organisers’ ability to reach people within the community, so online is the way they have to go."
Hilary hopes to see an increase in engagement with the show by next year.
To download the full events programme visit: https://www.callingtonshow.org/.
If you would like to volunteer as a steward email hilar[email protected] or phone Margaret Lawrence on 01579 383833