the trust running both Okehampton College and Tavistock has said it is ‘delighted’ to hear that Ten Tors is safe in the wake of the wild camping ban and that practice expeditions can continue unhindered on Duchy land.
Derrick Brett, executive director of the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said: ‘At the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust we are delighted with the assurance offered by the Duchy of Cornwall that Ten Tors and the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme camping can continue on the estate.
‘Dartmoor National Park is a fantastic resource to have, so close to our schools and we encourage our students to take full advantage of it.
‘Our Ten Tors teams were out training on the moor this weekend as were teams from across the South West. Ten Tors and The Duke of Edinburgh Award allows young people an opportunity to develop so many life skills as well as self-confidence, team working and leadership.
‘For many, involvement in these schemes can be life-changing. The Duchy’s assurance means that we can continue to train and develop these skills in time for this year’s event in May and then to do the same with the students involved in DofE later in the summer.’
Giving the assurance last week, the Duchy, which owns a third of the moor, said: ‘We recognise the many benefits associated with being able to enjoy the natural beauty of Dartmoor, including through wild camping. We are pleased to have found a way forward quickly and in partnership with the Dartmoor National Park Authority and other landowners to ensure that this short-duration, backpack style camping can continue to be enjoyed on Duchy land.’
With the Dartmoor National Park Authority, a wild camping map is being developed.