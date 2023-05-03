If you have a project that could help to conserve, enhance and celebrate the Tamar Valley then you could be in with the chance of being awarded up to £1,500 in grant funding.
The Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team is once again offering grants to local communities, through its Sustainable Development Fund and applications are now open to apply for their small grants.
The grants have been put in place to support grassroots projects.
There is £5,000 in total available for grant requests of between £500-£1,500 for projects that will benefit the area.
The fund continues to encourage individuals, community groups and businesses to work together to develop practical and sustainable solutions to enhance their activities across the AONB.
In 2005, the Sustainable Development Fund was created for AONBs to encourage individuals, community groups and businesses to work together to develop practical and sustainable ways of managing their activities.
The range of projects previously supported in the Tamar Valley includes the enhancement of village halls, wildlife conservation projects, small-scale renewable energy schemes, water-based recreation, advice for rural businesses and a number of exciting education-based projects.
Last year, the Tamar Valley AONB team were pleased to support projects including Calstock in Bloom, Harrowbarrow School’s wellbeing garden, a wetland pond in Crapstone, volunteering training and equipment for Tamar Community Trust and a wildlife and sensory area for St Dominic School.
Charlotte Dancer, Information and Communications Officer for the Tamar Valley AONB, says: ‘We always look forward to opening our small grants fund each year – seeing the range of projects coming through that will benefit the Tamar Valley, its wildlife and communities, and the passion and enthusiasm from those who deliver the projects is such a joy.’
If you have an idea for a project, where up to £1,500 would help to conserve or enhance the area, or get people involved with the work of the Tamar Valley AONB then don’t hesitate to apply.
Applications are now open and the closing date for applications is Friday June 9, 2023 at 5pm.
Applicants will then be notified of the outcome of their application by early July.
Successful projects must be completed by December 31 2023.
For more information about the grants visit: www.tamarvalley.org.uk/tvaonb-caring/ (and scroll down to Sustainable Development Fund) for guidance notes/application forms.
If you do not have access to a computer, please call 01822 835030 and the AONB team will post the forms to you.