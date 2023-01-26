YESTERDAY, the local policing team were in Callington Town Hall as part of neighbourhood policing week.
PC Jess Floyd and PCSO Jo Addems from Callington Police were in the foyer at Callington town hall for a ‘Have Your Say’ meeting that invites the public to voice concerns to them.
Over ten people turned up to speak with the policing team with the key issues of concern arising including anti-social behaviour, the gathering of large groups blocking pavements, under 18s asking adults to buy vapes and speeding.
PC Floyd said: 'Mostly it's anti-social behaviour that people have spoken about. We will speak to the ASB coordinator at Cornwall Council and will try and deliver, or ask the heads of year to deliver some assemblies to speak to young people about gathering in large groups.'
PCSO Addems added: ‘It’s good people have come to speak with us and voice their concerns and we’d like to encourage people to formally report crimes through the available options.’