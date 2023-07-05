CALLINGTON Town Council has responded to local traders’ concerns by making the monthly market free for traders for the remainder of the summer months.
This change is in response to fears that the local market which runs on the first Sunday of each month, has been negatively affected by the new parking charges which came into force at the town’s New Road South car park earlier in the year.
The new charges saw the removal of the free parking on Sundays, with traders now having to pay to park up until 4pm on a Sunday.
In response to the removal of the free parking, Callington Town Council has made the decision to make the market free for traders.
Joe Taylor, clerk to the council said: ‘We don’t want the market to suffer.
‘Before Cornwall Council brought the changes in, Sundays were free parking, but now you’ve got to pay to park, so that doesn’t help our market out at all.
‘We wanted to show the traders that we were listening to what they were saying and working towards making the market a success despite what the council have done.’
Jo also explained that the council are in discussions with other organisations to look at other areas where traders could park for free in the town, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
The next Callington Town Market will be held on Sunday, August 6 from 10am until 2pm in the Pannier Market.