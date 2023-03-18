St Ann's Chapel Community Group Annual Easter Trail is back for all the family to enjoy.
The popular event will take place on Saturday April 15 at St Ann’s Chapel Park from 10.30am until 12.30pm.
The trail will involve following a map and finding the clues, plus a mystery activity. The Easter Trail will start from the centre of the park (under a gazebo). When your map is completed you will return it to the gazebo where all the children will receive an Easter Egg (FREE) or fruit.
All children should be accompanied by a responsible adult. The map costs £1.