Cllr Andrew Long, Mebyon Kernow’s representative for Callington and St Dominick, has echoed Cllr Polglase’s sentiments here, saying: “This is an absolute scandal as the fifth richest or strongest economy in the world we are having to have foodbanks to feed the working poor. It’s now people working full time who need them as they still aren’t earning enough money. It’s an insult that some MPs have implied that it was a sign of how wonderful and giving the country is to have foodbanks, whereas I’m saying it’s an actual shame that we should have them. The fact we are not looking after people properly and people need to rely on resources of help in the modern economy — it’s so sad.”