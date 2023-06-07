Calstock Parish Archive will be hosting an exhibition in the village hall as part of the forthcoming Heritage Weekend in Calstock this Saturday and Sunday.
The exhibition will be in the hall on both days between 10am and 4pm, with free admission.
This is another chance to view or purchase pictures from their large collection.
It will cover a range of subjects from the viaduct and early pictures of the villages to sport and school photos. Organisers say you may even see yourself.
For more information about the local archive visit: https://www.calstockhistory.org.uk/