A llama trekking business on Dartmoor has been saved from closure after new owners were found for the venture.
Dartmoor Llama Walks has now relocated from Poundsgate to Yelverton after friends Scarlett Moon and Debbie Duke bought the business.
Earlier this year, previous owners Steve and Diane Weymouth announced the closure of the business after nearly 20 years due to ‘personal reasons’. At the time, the couple said they hoped someone with land on or near Dartmoor might be able to take on the business, which featured in a 2016 TV documentary, as a going concern.
Just days later, Scarlett and Debbie got in touch and the pair have now completed the purchase of Dartmoor Llama Walks. Scarlett and Debbie have been friends for years, having shared school runs, endless coffees and a lifelong love of animals and Dartmoor.
‘This has been a dream come true for us and we can’t wait to share our passion for animals and the beautiful countryside with our visitors,’ Scarlett and Debbie said. ‘Being up close to our llamas surrounded by the beautiful views of Dartmoor is a truly unforgettable experience and we feel privileged to be able to bring this opportunity to the local area,’ they added.
The five llamas: Bella, Malia, Tilly, Willow and Mr McGee have now settled into their new home and are ready to continue their walking adventures. Dartmoor Llama Walks will offer a range of experiences including cream tea or hot chocolate and cookie walks, meet and great sessions, and private group visits.