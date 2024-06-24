PEOPLE of all ages have discovered the wonders to be found outdoors at their local church in the Tamar Valley.
The Living Churchyard open day in Calstock on Saturday (June 22) was supported by St Andrew’s Church and community, local musicians, Natural Landscapes, Calstock Primary School and Parish Council, Exeter Diocese and Ginsters, as well as a host of local volunteers.
Organiser Jane Wetherby said: “It was a fabulous turnout, and a community event with a real difference. It was a celebration of nature, music, dance and drama.”
An intriguing sight were children from Calstock Primary, who formed a Victorian funeral procession up the long hill to the churchyard, where they told the stories of those buried at St Andrews.
The youngsters were assisted by Donna Kilpin, Gillian Lane, Lorna Potter and Ian Richards. One local person who attended said: “It was a lovely event, we felt that we discovered a new part of our beautiful village.”