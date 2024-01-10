CALLINGTON’S litter picking events are set to restart for the year this weekend.
The litter picking events to keep the town tidy are run by a small group of volunteers and joined by Cornwall and Callington Councillor Andrew Long. They will take place on the third Saturday of each month, starting this Saturday (January 20).
Cllr Long said: “The aim is to restart this so we can keep our town and community clean.”
The group will be meeting at St Mary’s Close. There is a limited number of pickers, so if you wish to join on the day contact Cllr Long via email on: [email protected]