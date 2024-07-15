A 200-year-old listed building in the shopping centre of Tavistock has had emergency structural support fitted to save it from falling into the street.
Number Two, Market Street, has been empty for about a year and appears to be deteriorating and becoming unsafe. Extra supports have been put in place under the first floor and across the width of the first and second floor bay windows. The two windows have metal bands fitted to the shape of the windows, which otherwise would seem to be in danger of collapse onto the shopping street.
West Devon Borough Council’s (EDBC) building control officers have responsibility for ensuring the safety of the public if buildings become unstable due to fire, flood, age, storm or neglect. Officers are responsible for investigating notifications from tenants, owners or others of allegedly dangerous buildings and structures. Legal enforcement action is being pursued against the owners of the building by the council.
Councillor Caroline Mott, WDBC lead member for planning and the built environment, said: “Due to this being a live enforcement case we are unable comment on the detail. However, please be assured that we always take the safety of our residents very seriously.”
The Grade II listed building is three-storeys high with a tile-hung frontage, formerly occupied by Stags estate agents before that by WM Martyn Chemist. It is thought to be the oldest shop in the town, along with the Book Stop book shop next door.
Grade II listed buildings are protected due to their historical and architectural significance. Unauthorised changes cannot be made.