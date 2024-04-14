CALLINGTON Lions have joined forces with local pubs for the third year running to give a boost to good causes in the area.
Hampers packed with Easter eggs, chocolates, teddies and other goodies were raffled off over the school holidays, raising a combined total of more than £1,200.
With the Cornish Ancestor pub nominating the Callington Youth Project as their beneficiary, The Tamar Inn chose to donate their raffle money to the Tamar Valley Pre-school, and The Rising Sun raised funds for the Intensive Care Unit at Treliske.
At The Rifle Volunteer, money was raised for The Little Princess Trust, The Swingletree held their raffle in aid of St Luke’s Hospice, and The Bull’s Head made a donation to the Callington Lions Soup Run. The hamper at The Queen’s Head was raffled for the Lions Club itself, from where the funds will be go on to benefit others in the community.