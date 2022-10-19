‘Being part of a group of people that came together with a common goal, who didn’t know each other before – from Sweden, Australia, Canada and the UK and from Nepal, was really nice,’ he said. ‘We did the record at 6,039 metres and then came back and slept overnight in our tent before we were to go to the summit the next day. There was so much snow, though, they called the next attempt off and we had to wait for six hours before we tried again and we were the only six people at the summit. At times we couldn’t see a few metres in front of us.’