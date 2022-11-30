Beth Hibberd, 41, from Lifton was convicted on Friday, December 2 at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court following a guilty plea (entered on September 28). On Tuesday, September 13, Hibberd was idenitified driving a Mazda 3 on Tavistock Road (A386), Roborough and blew a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35mg).