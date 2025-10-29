The whole school opened the service with a joyful rendition of O’ Praise Him, before the Owls and Hedgehogs classes performed Big Red Combine Harvester. The Otters class followed with their thoughtful poem A Time to Thank, and the Badgers shared A Harvest Poem. The Foxes then delighted the congregation with their song Thank Your Lucky Stars, before the whole school came together once again for a rousing version of Lord of the Harvest.