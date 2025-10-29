Pupils, staff, families, and members of the community came together at St Mary’s Church, Lifton to celebrate Lifton Community Academy’s, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, annual Harvest Festival this month.
Father Philip warmly welcomed everyone to the church, leading the school and local community in giving thanks for the harvest. The celebration was filled with music, poetry, and reflection.
The whole school opened the service with a joyful rendition of O’ Praise Him, before the Owls and Hedgehogs classes performed Big Red Combine Harvester. The Otters class followed with their thoughtful poem A Time to Thank, and the Badgers shared A Harvest Poem. The Foxes then delighted the congregation with their song Thank Your Lucky Stars, before the whole school came together once again for a rousing version of Lord of the Harvest.
The festival also included a collection for Launceston Foodbank, which was generously supported by families and the wider community. Donations will help provide food and essential supplies to local people in need.
The Launceston Foodbank first opened its doors in December 2011 and has grown over the years to meet local need. Now open four mornings a week, the foodbank works with more than 100 partner agencies, including schools, churches, health visitors, social workers and community groups, to support local people facing crisis.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy said: “Our Harvest Festival is always such a special time. It’s a chance for our pupils to celebrate together, to give thanks, and to show care for others through their generous donations. We’re so proud of all the children for their wonderful performances and big hearts.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, which runs the primary school. said: “It’s wonderful to see pupils learning the importance of giving back and connecting their learning with care for others. Their enthusiasm and kindness make us incredibly proud.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.