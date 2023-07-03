RNLI lifeguards will begin patrols across 23 more beaches in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset from this Saturday (8 July) until 3 September for the peak summer months. The lifeguards will be patrolling more than 90 beaches across the south west during their busiest time of year.
With RNLI lifeguard patrols already in full swing on over 70 south west beaches since April, the public will now have a wider choice of lifeguarded beaches to visit over the summer season, with the addition of 23 more patrolled areas.
Henry Irvine, RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead for the south west says; 'With the peak summer season just around the corner, the addition of these lifeguarded beaches provides the public with a greater selection of patrolled beaches to visit.
'I highly recommend everyone chooses a lifeguarded beach this summer, and swim between the red and yellow flags so that you have the best chance of staying safe in the water.’
The RNLI Float to Live campaign running this summer, encourages everyone to practice floating as we all float differently. Henry continues:
‘If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, tilt your head back with your ears submerged, relax and try to control your breathing, use your hands to help you stay afloat. It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently. Then, call for help if you can. If you spot someone else in trouble in the water call 999 – if you are at sea or on the beach, ask for the Coastguard.’
Beach patrols
The beaches that will begin daily lifeguard patrols from 10am – 6pm are;
In Devon; Bigbury-on-Sea, Hope Cove, Slapton Sands (Torcross), Blackpool Sands and Teignmouth South.
In Dorset; Lyme Regis, Greenhill (Weymouth) and West Bay.
In Somerset; Burnham-on-Sea, Brean weekends beginning 8 July, 15 July and 22 July followed by full time service to 3 September.
The beaches in Cornwall are; Crackington Haven, Northcott, South Fistral, Lusty Glaze, Porthkidney, Carbis Bay, Marazion, Perranuthnoe, Gunwalloe and Porthleven.
Polurrian Cove will be weekends only and August Bank Holiday Monday, from Saturday 8 July to 3 September, and Freathy beach will also be weekends only and Bank Holiday Monday, from Saturday 22 July, through to 3 September.
