Tavistock Library is once again inviting children to get involved in a summer reading challenge over the long summer holidays.
The Marvellous Makers Summer Reading Challenge is described as an exciting adventure to inspire young readers of all ages to dive into the world of libraries, stories and books.
Families can pick up a Marvellous Makers pack from the library, then choose and borrow any books and read six favourites over the summer to complete the challenge.
Children collect stickers for completed books which they stick on a chart, earning a certificate, a medal and free swim at Meadowlands leisure centre upon completion.
The challenge is being launched in the library on Saturday (July 6) between 9am and 4pm with storytellers Sara and Lisa of Chasing Crockern from 10.30am-11.30am and later at Pride in the Park festival in the Meadows from 1 to 2.30pm.