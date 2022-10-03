Library hosts music and magic
The sound of singing, ukuleles and laughter filled Tavistock Library last Saturday at the annual Fun Palace event.
Sea shanties were sung by the Tavi Tars in striped sailors’ tops, children had a bash at the drums, a magician taught children tricks, a potter helped them transform clay into dragons legs, while interesting structures were made out of combining spaghetti and marshmallows. Also, former librarian Trish Seamons advised on compiling family histories and the Edge Singers encouraged mass singing.
Denise Gatley, first assistant librarian, said: ‘This was a really successful event which was extra special because we’ve not been able to stage it for two years due to the pandemic. The library truly came alive with lots of different noises of children and adults having fun and of music and singing.’
