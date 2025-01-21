Tavistock Library has unveiled an exciting line-up of history-focused events this spring, offering insights into local heritage and beyond.
The series begins on Friday (January 24), with Father Gregory Carpenter’s talk on the former rail routes of Devon, followed by Dr. Gregory Whelden on Friday, January 31, sharing fascinating reflections from his time as a student in 1980s Moscow.
For writers and history enthusiasts, Vanni Cook will lead a workshop on Tuesday, February 25, exploring how the real-life stories of nineteenth-century miners can be transformed into compelling historical fiction with a global perspective.
Additionally, Andrew Thomson returns to the library on Saturday, February 15, to begin his highly anticipated series, Tavistock History in Six Objects. The six talks A new series of six illustrated one-hour talks by archaeologist and historian.
Each week Andrew explores the story behind an object which illuminates aspects of the town’s history and heritage. The talks are designed to provide an introduction for people new to the town’s history and to offer new insights for those already familiar with it.
Each talk lasts one hour and will be followed by questions and discussion in a friendly and informal environment.Spaces are limited for these events. To book or learn more, contact Tavistock Library in person or call 01822 612218.