Special free Christmas gift cards containing library membership are being offered at Tavistock library this winter, as an option for those struggling to afford Christmas presents during the cost-of-living crisis.
Libraries Unlimited, the charity that runs libraries around Devon and Torbay, is slipping 5,000 library memberships into specially-designed Christmas cards – and anyone can take one for free from their local library to pass on as a gift.
Sophie Croft, Libraries Unlimited Reading Development Manager, said: “If someone buys one book a month and a daily newspaper, a library card could save them up to £500 a year. We’ve got a total of 982,919 books and eBooks available – that’s nearly a million reads, enough for even the most enthusiastic book-lover!”
“Books, eNewspapers, eMagazines, and lots more are available free with this simple little card – a library membership is literally the gift that keeps on giving, and we know how important it is keeping the costs of Christmas down this year for many people.”
There are three seasonal card designs to choose from – for adults, children and the under-5s. All the recipient has to do is take their card to the library, register it, and start enjoying all the free books and magazines, free WiFi and computers, events, groups, community and other benefits library membership brings.
With only 5,000 of the special cards being produced, people are encouraged to go to their local library and pick up their free cards sooner rather than later!