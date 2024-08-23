“Our Fibre Community Partnership programme has meant that we’ve been able to bring hundreds of communities across the UK into our Full Fibre build plans. But building out the network to these harder to reach locations is still challenging – which is why its only possible with everyone working together – you, your neighbours and Openreach. Everyone who pledges a voucher will be doing their bit to help make Lewdown one of the best-connected places in the UK. We’re investing £15 billion to build full fibre broadband to 25 million homes – and more than six million of those will be in the toughest third of the UK – but we can’t upgrade the whole country alone. This latest support from Government is a vital part of that process.”