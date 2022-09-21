A sewage map provided by the Rivers Trust revealed that in 2021 at the Metherell sewage works, the sewer storm overflow spilled 166 times for a total of 3,648 hours (averaging around 10 hours a day) discharging into the Tributary of the River Tamar. This is an increase from 2020 where the same outfall was 122 spills for 2,675 hours. The SWW data reveals that this isn’t just happening at Metherell, sewage discharge levels are high from Bere Alston to Chilsworthy.