Bunny Spiller kept his birthday present for nearly 50 years, driving the car regularly before selling it in summer 1972. It now resides in Worcestershire and is used regularly to drive to vintage car events with its owner Mark Yeomans. Bunny was a well-known Chagford village character and Mark would love to hear from anyone who remembers Bunny and his 1923 Lagonda 11.9 car.