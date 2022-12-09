With temperatures falling below zero degrees in parts of Devon this weekend, Devon County Council is asking people to look out for older people or vulnerable neighbours and friends.
"Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk," said the UK Health Security Agency's Dr Agostinho Sousa.
They're recommending that people try to heat the rooms they use most to at least 18 degrees centigrade.
Wearing several layers of clothing is also recommended, rather than a single thick layer.
Babies and children under five are also more at risk in cold weather. The NHS recommend children should wear several layers, and that using a number of lightweight blankets at night is advisable.
They advise that the ideal temperature for a baby's bedroom is between 16 to 20 degrees centigrade.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue recommend using a portable electric oil-filled radiator to heat room spaces, but warn that they should be kept a distance away from curtains, bedding and upholstery, and that they're switched off and unplugged before going to bed.
Steve Brown, Devon’s Director of Public Health Devon, said:
“It’s going to get colder over the next few days. We know that many households are being very careful about the amount of energy they use to heat their home, due to the high costs. But cold weather places a strain on the body and impacts on people’s health, especially if they’re vulnerable.
“Please follow the UKHSA advice. At the least, try to keep your living room and bedroom at a minimum 18 degrees; wear layers of clothing; and look out for vulnerable friends and neighbours.
“Eating and drinking warm food and drinks will also help our bodies’ core temperature.”