Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: 'Congratulations to all of the adult learners who have gained their GCSE qualifications with Learn Devon. Many of Learn Devon's adult learners have had to balance their jobs and family commitments while studying for their GCSEs in English and maths, which takes a huge amount of dedication, and several learners have passed their GCSEs on the same day as their children.