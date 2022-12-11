Tavistock College will start at 10am tomorrow to allow roads to clear and for gritting to take place on site as the Met Office issues ice and freezing fog for tonight and tomorrow morning.
When young people arrive in school for the 10am start they need to attend their normal period 2 lesson in their timetabled room, said principal Tristan Muller-Forster tonight.
The college will open at normal time, 08:15 to enable parents and carers who need to drop their children earlier than the 10am start time (and who are able to make the journey) to do this. There will not be curriculum lessons at this point, however, there will be supervision in place to ensure all young people are safe.
Mr Muller-Forster said: 'I have contacted Devon County Council to make them aware of our plans and we have also been in contact with the school transport service to inform them.
'Unfortunately being a Sunday we have not had any responses as of yet but methods of communication remain open throughout this evening. We will send another email update to parents first thing in the morning with bus transport plans once we have received this from Devon County Council.
'The most important thing is that all our students, families and staff are safe and I do not ask anyone to make a journey they do not feel comfortable completing. As with any weather scenario this is a potentially changeable situation and I will write to parents again in the morning with an update.'