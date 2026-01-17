A landslip has led to the temporary closure of an unclassified road from Bere Ferrers to Lopwell Dam.
Notice has been given by Devon County Council for the temporary prohibition of traffic order from now until Sunday, July 12.
The order states ‘no persons shall proceed on the section of the affected unclassified road except for access to land or premises on or adjacent to that length of way.
There is no alternative route and the temporary closure is necessary in the interest of public safety following a landslide and partial collapse of the path.
Further information may be obtained by contacting Public Rights of Way on 0345 155 1004.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.