A LANDOWNER has defended his role to campaigners as they raise a petition trying to ‘safeguard’ the future of an ancient footpath onto Dartmoor.
A group of villagers from Middlemoor village and area are lobbying for support in ensuring the former drovers ‘hollow way’ footpath from Middlemoor to Shorts Down is safe from development.
They claim the path is threatened by the landowner Bob Perryman, since he removed the lower entrance gate and moved it up the footpath.
He said the gate was moved after consultation with the authorities to ensure the safety of his cattle and denies any redevelopment plans, which was mere ‘gossip’.
They say it is the first step in preparing access for traffic in order develop the landowner’s Holwell Manor and suggest the move has already allowed cattle onto the path — alarming a family on a walk. It is also feared a section of the historic wall and granite gate posts will be removed.
They have written to Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) (the planning authority), held a public meeting, enlisted the limited support of the Dartmoor Preservation Association and raised the issue at a Dartmoor Commoners Meeting.
The petition, organised by the Middlemoor Action Group, is at the Whitchurch Post Office and Stores and will be presented to the DNPA.
The campaigners have written to the DNPA about the dangers of cattle accessing the path now the gate has been moved.
A group spokesman said: ‘A family with three young children were about to walk up the footpath, when the cattle came careering down the path, startled by walkers and their dogs coming down the path from Shorts Down. Luckily, this time no-one was injured, just a bit frightened by the situation.’
The group added: ‘This footpath has never been used by vehicles before and it is inappropriate and unnecessary to try to attempt it now.
‘There’s adequate existing access into Holwell Manor and no need to create an alternative access through Middlemoor. We want it stopped and the gate reinstated.’
They claim the damage and the threat from unauthorised work has created a dangerous situation for walkers, as cattle can be trapped in the bottleneck by the moving of the gate.
They say the wall and granite gateposts, dating from the medieval period, is a ‘beautiful capsule history of human action’ on the moor, and once gone cannot be replaced or rebuilt.
They have told the DNPA: ‘Work would lead to the loss of public footpath, and danger to walkers, livestock and riders from unregulated demolition.’ Also, any widening and resurfacing for traffic would increase the flood risk moor run-off and more traffic could damage the lane and an old narrow bridge.
Mr Perryman said: ‘The road and gate in question belongs to the Holwell Manor Estate however as a public footpath runs over this particular section we consulted with West Devon Council, Devon Highways and the Dartmoor National Park. Permission was obtained for us to move the gate 20 metres further up the lane. The authority could see the benefit to the running of our agricultural land to stop sheep and cattle escaping up towards Shorts Down when taking livestock off the moor.
‘As to the unfounded suggestion that we intend to redevelop our land using the lower path -—this road has been used for centuries to access Holwell long before the present residents moved here.’
He said that the ‘groundless’ idea of land development at Holwell would require obtaining planning permission. If that happened, residents could then voice their ‘vigorous’ objections.
He added, in the meantime: ‘I would gladly meet with the residents at our local pub to allay any unsubstantiated gossip that has been circulating.’