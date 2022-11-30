St Peter’s Church, Lamerton held their ‘Advent Carols’ at Theale by kind invitation of Angela and Ian Minshull on Friday, November 25. The evening was led by the Rev Andy Atkins and followed by mulled wine and mince pies.
St Peter’s Church, Lamerton held their ‘Advent Carols’ at Theale by kind invitation of Angela and Ian Minshull on Friday, November 25. The evening was led by the Rev Andy Atkins and followed by mulled wine and mince pies.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |