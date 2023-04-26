The survey of the 386 occupied homes in the village had 142 responses, a 39 per cent response rate which organisers Lamerton Parish Council said was higher than two previous consultations, in 2016 and 2022. This most recent survey was sent out by the village’s neighbourhood plan group in March 2023 to households in the village with a number of questions on where development should be built within the village, and how much. The first question was whether residents still wanted the council to complete a neighbourhood plan for the parish — backed by a clear majority, with more than 82 per cent saying yes. And there was a clear wish to keep the number of houses to a modest number, with, 79.7 per cent said they wanted no more than ten additional houses to be built in the parish up to 2034, and these should be for local people.