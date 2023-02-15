Chair of governors Nick Henderson said: ‘For a small school like ours, which has already coped with Covid, we may have been hit hard by this random accident. In fact, the school has once again shown its strength – by its spirit, its kindness and its determination to succeed. The staff have been amazing. We will get the building back in shape as soon as we can, but the education of the children comes first, and this has been the team’s focus. Local support has been quite humbling – we would like to thank everyone for their swift response.’