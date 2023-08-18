This would be the fifth time that Tavistock AFC and Barnstaple Town would face each other in the FA Cup, spanning back 70 years, three rounds in the late 40s and early 50s followed by another in 2010. The visitors had recorded wins in all previous four meetings, writes Eric Pinch.
George Newton would start in place of Scott Piper with Adam McPherson retaining his place at the expense of the injured Iestyn Harris.
The Lambs got off to the perfect start, from a free-kick in their own half McPherson struck the ball forward and after a defensive slip Alex Battle pounced to stride forward and slot home low past ‘keeper Liam Kingston. The home side had a further chance on seven minutes to increase their lead as captain Ed Harrison was put through, only to see his effort slice wide of the target.
Lambs ‘keeper Aaron Dearing was on his toes on 12 minutes as he clawed away an overhead kick from Charlie Prentice.
Charlie Elkington then cleared the danger for the Lambs before they doubled their lead on 25 minutes, another defensive slip allowed Battle to latch onto the ball to go past defenders to slot home and put the Lambs in a controlled position.
But as the first period drew to a close the visitors got back into the game, Tommy Rogers’ shot looked like going wide but a wicked deflection off Elkington diverted the ball goal-wards to leave Dearing floundering as the ball crept into the near post.
Owen Pritchard then shot over before the visitors got back on level terms on the stroke of half-time. Merson Ham was allowed to cut in from the left and get his shot away low to the near post.
The Lambs created a great chance at the beginning of the second half but one pass too many and the chance was gone.
Barum got themselves ahead on 55 minutes when, from a corner, the ball was only cleared to the edge of the penalty area for Stuart Bowker to drill back low through a crowd of players in the goal area and settle into the net.
On 63 minutes the away side was gifted a goal, Dearing off his line and defenders close, there was a mix-up for the ball to fall kindly for Bowker to have the simplest of tasks to roll the ball into an empty net.
Behind 2-4 and looking out of it the Lambs had other ideas. Minutes later a free-kick for a foul on Harrison just outside the area saw Battle step up to strike the ball past Kingston. The advantage then swayed the Lambs’ way even further as the visitors were reduced to 10 men on 70 minutes with an off-the-ball offence for Harvey Dennis to receive his marching orders.
It was two minutes into added time when, from a deep cross, defender Taylor Scarff saw his point-blank effort blocked by Kingston. It was a costly miss as the visitors attacked from it and substitute Harry Foster sealed the victory for the away side.
A lot of injuries, substitutions and time-wasting all added up to a total of 13 minutes extended play but it was not enough to claw back two goals.
On the day a gallant display from the Lambs playing a team lower in the pyramid but more experienced and physically stronger, three good goals for the Lambs, a couple of quality ones for the visitors and the others having shades of luck.
Sovereign Wines Man of the Match went to hat-trick-scorer Alex Battle.
Forthcoming fixtures: August 26 - Southern League Division 1 South away to Larkhall (Bath), kick-off 3pm.
It is ‘local’ derby day this coming Bank Holiday Monday – well, it is for Mousehole AFC as Tavistock is the nearest club to them in the Southern League. (85 miles). We at Tavistock would consider Exmouth and Bideford as our derbies, a mere 40+ miles apart.
Kick-off on Monday, August 28 is 3pm against the early league leaders.