Debbie, a retired health care assistant (HCA), has four clients. One has problems hearing and remembering: ‘I sometimes take Lily our dog to hospitals and she is a very calming influence on my clients. They often just need to have her on their laps because she is small, a schnauzer/yorkie cross. Sometimes I bring Lily to their homes and leave them together and carry out an errand for them and return — they’re usually both happy together and I’m not missed, which is brilliant.