GENEROUS shoppers have donated £600 to help the victims of the Syria and Turkey earthquakes.
Tavistock Rotary Club collected the donations from passer-by in Bedford Square on Saturday (February 25) and will match it.
Chris Ellis, club spokesperson, said: ‘The collection totalled just under £600 which we will use to purchase a Shelterbox. As a club we have now agreed to match this so we can buy two Shelterboxes.
Each box can vary depending on the needs identified in a particular area; but typically, they can hold tents, blankets, multi-fuel stoves, cooking pans, basic tool kit and a pack for children.
‘The day was very cold, but it makes you appreciate the reason why we do it when you think our two hours in a chilly wind is nothing in comparison to the suffering by those who lost everything.’