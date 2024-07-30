Today was a time for taking it easy in the shade or taking a dip in the river at Tavistock as many people found different ways of coping with the mini-heatwave.
Popular among the youngsters was a dip in the ever cool River Tavy, while older folk had a slower game of bowls at Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club and some played tennis in full sun. Others found shade under the plentiful trees on the Meadows Park while some enjoyed an ice cream in Bedford Square and sat down on the many benches.
Taking it easy on the green at Tavistock's bowls club next to the sensory garden during the heatwave today. (Tindle)
Tavistock Meadows green and cool park is the only place to be during today's heat. (Tindle)
The ice cream van is keeping busy in Bedford Square, Tavistock, today during the mini-heatwave (Tindle)
Keeping cool in Tavistock by swimming on the rapids at Abbey Bridge today. (Tindle)