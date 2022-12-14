The Queen’s 70 years on the throne were celebrated in style in every corner of West Devon and the Tamar Valley over the four-day bank holiday weekend.
Governors have launched a £10,000 fundraising drive to beat the vandals who are making areas of a primary school no-go zones for their pupils. Whitchurch Primary School youngsters have to be kept away from outside learning areas until staff have passed them safe for use following the discovery of drugs equipment and broken glass.
Tributes have poured in to Okehampton legend Stan Stormont, who passed away aged 61, following a short illness. Okehampton residents sent well wishes to Stan’s family and shared their memories of him.
The owners of the care home where the two Roadford Lake victims lived have described their devastation at the tragedy. Forty-three-year-old Alex Wood and 63-year-old Alison Tilsley, known as Ali, died after a boat capsized on the lake.
Elderly Okehampton residents have voiced fears over the threat of vandalism following an attack in which an elderly man was injured.
A church-backed group is ready to step in to help hard-up Tavistock families cut their food bills as the cost of living continues to soar. Volunteers are set to open the Tavistock food hub within the next month and offer families who are suffering financial hardship boxes of cut price food.
Okehampton mayor Bob Tolley took the first official ride on the park’s new zip wire at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Tavistock is to lose its second high-street bank in a little over a year as Barclays confirmed it is shutting up shop in September.
Okehampton Town Council turned down a proposal to further restrict dog-friendly areas in Simmons Park by erecting extra fencing around the play area.
Vandals have smashed up a collection of ‘irreplacable’ memories at Tavistock’s Sensory Garden in what is being described as a vindicative attack. Glass panels set in stone were destroyed with what trustees believe was a heavy object such as a sledgehammer.
The Okehampton District Community Transport Group has been granted a total of £1,500 to help keep the service running during the cost of living crisis.
Tavistock celebrated its first ever Pride event, marking a monumental step forward in the town’s history. Taking place in the Meadows and following a festival-style theme, hundreds of people attended the event to join in a mass celebration of all sexual orientations and gender identities.
Okehampton Town Council has agreed to write to the police and crime commissioner asking for more to be done to resolve vandalism probkems in the town, following concerns that the local police were not doing enough to combat the ongoing vandalism in the area.
Youngsters from local primary schools showed their pedalling mettle at the off-cycling when Tavistock College hosted its inter-schools contest for the sport.
An Okehampton couple, whose daughter suffers from a rare, life-limiting form of epilepsy, are backing a UK-wide campaign to raise awareness of the condition to help improve diagnosis and care.
The Van for Life, which was organised by St Ann’s Chapel resident Colin Clarke to help Ukrainian refugees flee the war, will get a new lease of life as an ambulance.
Diving superstar Tom Daley is backing Tavistock’s first-ever Pride event. He told Pride members he could not be at the festival but would be sending a message of support for the event.
Okehampton Town Council agreed to place a memorial plaque in Red Lion Yard for Polish servicemen based in Okehampton in the 1940s.